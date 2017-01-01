Related Program: 
Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 Albums For December 2016

  1. 'Blue & Lonesome' by The Rolling Stones
    Rolling Stones – Blue and Lonesome (Interscope)

 

  1. Raphael Wressnig/Igo Prado – The Soul Connection (ZYX)

 

  1. Trudy Lynn – I’ll Sing the Blues for You (Connor Ray)

 

  1. Bobby Blue Bland – The Singles Collection 1951-1962 (Acrobat)

 

  1. Big Head Blues Club – Way Down Inside (Big Records)

 

  1. David Bromberg Band – The Blues, The Whole Blues and Nothing But the Blues (Red House)

 

  1. Knickerbocker All Stars – Texas Rhody Blues (JP Cadillac)

 

  1. Joey Gilmore Band – Respect the Blues (Mosher St. Records)

 

  1. Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters – Maxwell Street (Stony Plain)

 

  1. Barrelhouse Chuck – Remembering the Masters (The Sirens)

 

  1. Hard Swimmin’ Fish – True Believer (Hard Swimmin’ Fish)

 

  1. Liz Mandeville – The Stars Motel (Blue Kitty Music)

 

  1. Sugar Ray and the Bluetones – Seeing Is Believing (Severn)

 

  1. Vaneese Thomas – The Long Journey Home (Segue)

 

  1. Lurrie Bell – Can’t Shake This Feeling (Delmark)

 

  1. Tomislav Goluban – Kaj Blues Etno (Spona)

 

  1. Kenny Neal – Bloodline (Cleopatra Blues)

 

  1. Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials – The Big Sound of… (Alligator)

 

  1. Melissa Etheridge – Memphis Rock and Soul (Stax)

 

  1. Dennis Gruenling – Ready or Not (Vizztone)

 

  1. JW-Jones – High Temperature (Solid Blues)

 

  1. Eric Clapton – I Still Do (Bushbranch/Surfdog)

 

  1. Rory Block – Keepin’ Outta Trouble (Stony Plain)

 

  1. Corey Dennison Band – Corey Dennison Band (Delmark)

 

  1. Matthew Skoller – Blues Immigrant (Tongue ‘n’ Groove)

 

  1. Biscuit Miller – Wishbone (Bluebass Music)

 

  1. Mitch Kashmar – West Coast Toast (Delta Groove)

 

  1. John Lee Hooker – The Modern, Chess and Veejay Singles Collection 1949-62 (Acrobat)

 

  1. Various artists – Lift Me Up: Chicago Gospel Keyboard Masters (The Sirens)

 

  1. Various artists – Rough Guide to Delta Blues (World Music Network)

 

  1. Various artists – Putumayo Presents Blues Party (Putumayo)

 

  1. Mike Zito – Make Blues Not War (Ruf)

 

  1. The Fabulous Thunderbirds – Strong Like That (Severn)

 

  1. Nancy Wright – Playdate! (Vizztone)

 

  1. Bobby Rush – Porcupine Meat (Rounder)

 

  1. Duke Robillard – Full Circle (Stony Plain)

 

  1. Levee Town – Takin’ & Givin’ (Levee Town)

 

  1. Mississippi Heat – Cab Driving Man (Delmark)

 

  1. Al Basile – Mid-Century Modern (SweetSpot)

 

