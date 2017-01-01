Crossroads Top 40 Albums For December 2016

- Raphael Wressnig/Igo Prado – The Soul Connection (ZYX)
- Trudy Lynn – I’ll Sing the Blues for You (Connor Ray)
- Bobby Blue Bland – The Singles Collection 1951-1962 (Acrobat)
- Big Head Blues Club – Way Down Inside (Big Records)
- David Bromberg Band – The Blues, The Whole Blues and Nothing But the Blues (Red House)
- Knickerbocker All Stars – Texas Rhody Blues (JP Cadillac)
- Joey Gilmore Band – Respect the Blues (Mosher St. Records)
- Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters – Maxwell Street (Stony Plain)
- Barrelhouse Chuck – Remembering the Masters (The Sirens)
- Hard Swimmin’ Fish – True Believer (Hard Swimmin’ Fish)
- Liz Mandeville – The Stars Motel (Blue Kitty Music)
- Sugar Ray and the Bluetones – Seeing Is Believing (Severn)
- Vaneese Thomas – The Long Journey Home (Segue)
- Lurrie Bell – Can’t Shake This Feeling (Delmark)
- Tomislav Goluban – Kaj Blues Etno (Spona)
- Kenny Neal – Bloodline (Cleopatra Blues)
- Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials – The Big Sound of… (Alligator)
- Melissa Etheridge – Memphis Rock and Soul (Stax)
- Dennis Gruenling – Ready or Not (Vizztone)
- JW-Jones – High Temperature (Solid Blues)
- Eric Clapton – I Still Do (Bushbranch/Surfdog)
- Rory Block – Keepin’ Outta Trouble (Stony Plain)
- Corey Dennison Band – Corey Dennison Band (Delmark)
- Matthew Skoller – Blues Immigrant (Tongue ‘n’ Groove)
- Biscuit Miller – Wishbone (Bluebass Music)
- Mitch Kashmar – West Coast Toast (Delta Groove)
- John Lee Hooker – The Modern, Chess and Veejay Singles Collection 1949-62 (Acrobat)
- Various artists – Lift Me Up: Chicago Gospel Keyboard Masters (The Sirens)
- Various artists – Rough Guide to Delta Blues (World Music Network)
- Various artists – Putumayo Presents Blues Party (Putumayo)
- Mike Zito – Make Blues Not War (Ruf)
- The Fabulous Thunderbirds – Strong Like That (Severn)
- Nancy Wright – Playdate! (Vizztone)
- Bobby Rush – Porcupine Meat (Rounder)
- Duke Robillard – Full Circle (Stony Plain)
- Levee Town – Takin’ & Givin’ (Levee Town)
- Mississippi Heat – Cab Driving Man (Delmark)
- Al Basile – Mid-Century Modern (SweetSpot)
