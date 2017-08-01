Crossroads Top 40 Albums For July 2017

- George Thorogood – Party of One (Rounder)
- Mavis Staples – I’ll Take You There (Blackbird)
- Bobby G & Curtis Grant Jr. and the Midnight Rockers – Still Standing (Third Street Cigar)
- Cash Box Kings – Royal Mint (Alligator)
- Roy Bookbinder – Road Songs and Stories (Peg Leg)
- Nick Schenebelen – Live in Kansas City (Vizztone)
- Robert Cray & High Rhythm – Robert Cray & High Rhythm (Jay-Vee)
- Coco Montoya – Hard Truth (Alligator)
- Selwyn Birchwood – Pick Your Poison (Alligator)
- The Sons of the Soul Revivers – Live! Rancho Nicasio (Little Village Foundation)
- Taj Mahal & Keb’Mo’ – TajMo (Concord)
- Harrison Kennedy – Who U Tellin’? (Electro Fi)
- Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi – Sonny & Brownie's Last Train (M.C. Records)
- John McNamara – Rollin’ With It (Bahool)
- John Primer & Bob Corritore – Ain’t Nothing You Can Do! (Delta Groove)
- Monster Mike Welch & Mike Ledbetter – Right Place, Right Time (Delta Groove)
- Zeshan B – Vetted (Minty Fresh)
- Williams, Wayne & Isaak – Big City, Back Country Blues (Brandon Isaak)
- Johnny DeFrancesco & Duke Jethro – A Tribute to B.B. King’s Live at the Regal (Ton A’ Chopps)
- Andy T Band – Double Strike (American Showplace Music)
- Hurricane Ruth – Ain’t Ready for the Grave (Hurricane Ruth)
- Doug MacLeod – Break the Chain (Reference)
- Linsey Alexander – Two Cats (Delmark)
- Sean Chambers – Trouble & Whiskey (American Showplace Music)
- Big Bad Voodoo Daddy – Louie, Louie, Louie (Savoy Jazz)
- Billy Flynn – Lonesome Highway (Delmark)
- Hector Anchondo Band – Roll the Dice (Hector Anchondo)
- Adrianna Marie – Kingdom of Swing (Vizztone)
- Patrick Recob – Perpetual Luau (Mr. Lucky’s Blues)
- Tedeschi Trucks Band – Live from the Fox Oakland (Fantasy)
- Old Crow Medicine Show – Best of Old Crow Medicine Show (Nettwork)
- Samantha Fish – Chills & Fever (Ruf)
- Gina Sicilia – Tug of War (BluElan)
- Chuck Berry – Chuck (Dual Tone)
- Thornetta Davis – Honest Woman (Sweet Mama)
- Big Bill Morganfield - Bloodstains on The Wall (Black Shuck)
- North Mississippi All Stars – Prayer for Peace (Legacy)
- Steve Krase – Should’ve Seen It Coming (Connor Ray Music)
- John Lee Hooker – Whiskey & Wimmen (Vee Jay)