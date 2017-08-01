Related Program: 
Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 Albums For July 2017

  1. Sonny Landreth's 'Recorded Live in Lafayette'
    Sonny Landreth – Recorded Live in Lafayette (Provogue)
  1. George Thorogood – Party of One (Rounder)
  1. Mavis Staples – I’ll Take You There (Blackbird)
  1. Bobby G & Curtis Grant Jr. and the Midnight Rockers – Still Standing (Third Street Cigar)
  1. Cash Box Kings – Royal Mint (Alligator)
  1. Roy Bookbinder – Road Songs and Stories (Peg Leg)
  1. Nick Schenebelen – Live in Kansas City (Vizztone)
  1. Robert Cray & High Rhythm – Robert Cray & High Rhythm (Jay-Vee)
  1. Coco Montoya – Hard Truth (Alligator)
  1. Selwyn Birchwood – Pick Your Poison (Alligator)
  1. The Sons of the Soul Revivers – Live! Rancho Nicasio (Little Village Foundation)
  1. Taj Mahal & Keb’Mo’ – TajMo (Concord)
  1. Harrison Kennedy – Who U Tellin’? (Electro Fi)
  1. Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi – Sonny & Brownie's Last Train (M.C. Records)
  1. John McNamara – Rollin’ With It (Bahool)
  1. John Primer & Bob Corritore – Ain’t Nothing You Can Do! (Delta Groove)
  1. Monster Mike Welch & Mike Ledbetter – Right Place, Right Time (Delta Groove)
  1. Zeshan B – Vetted (Minty Fresh)
  1. Williams, Wayne & Isaak – Big City, Back Country Blues (Brandon Isaak)
  1. Johnny DeFrancesco & Duke Jethro – A Tribute to B.B. King’s Live at the Regal (Ton A’ Chopps)
  1. Andy T Band – Double Strike (American Showplace Music)
  1. Hurricane Ruth – Ain’t Ready for the Grave (Hurricane Ruth)
  1. Doug MacLeod – Break the Chain (Reference)
  1. Linsey Alexander – Two Cats (Delmark)
  1. Sean Chambers – Trouble & Whiskey (American Showplace Music)
  1. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy – Louie, Louie, Louie (Savoy Jazz)
  1. Billy Flynn – Lonesome Highway (Delmark)
  1. Hector Anchondo Band – Roll the Dice (Hector Anchondo)
  1. Adrianna Marie – Kingdom of Swing (Vizztone)
  1. Patrick Recob – Perpetual Luau (Mr. Lucky’s Blues)
  1. Tedeschi Trucks Band – Live from the Fox Oakland (Fantasy)
  1. Old Crow Medicine Show – Best of Old Crow Medicine Show (Nettwork)
  1. Samantha Fish – Chills & Fever (Ruf)
  1. Gina Sicilia – Tug of War (BluElan)
  1. Chuck Berry – Chuck (Dual Tone)
  1. Thornetta Davis – Honest Woman (Sweet Mama)
  1. Big Bill Morganfield - Bloodstains on The Wall (Black Shuck)
  1. North Mississippi All Stars – Prayer for Peace (Legacy)
  1. Steve Krase – Should’ve Seen It Coming (Connor Ray Music)
  1. John Lee Hooker – Whiskey & Wimmen (Vee Jay)