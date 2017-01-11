Crowson: Keep On The Sunny Side

In times of trouble I like to turn to the Carter Family…only had to change a couple of words this time:

There’s a dark and a Trump side of life

There’s a bright and a sunny side too

Though we meet with the darkness and strife

The sunny side we also may view

Keep on the sunny side, always on the sunny side

Keep on the sunny side of life

It will help us on our way, on Inauguration Day

If we keep on the sunny side of life

Storms and fury broke on Election Day

Crushing hopes that we cherished so dear

Clouds and storms will in time pass away

The sun again will shine bright and clear

Keep on the sunny side, always on the sunny side

Keep on the sunny side of life

It will help us on our way, on Inauguration Day

If we keep on the sunny side of life

(Oh, I’m available to perform this at the Inaugural, Mr. Trump, just fyi…)