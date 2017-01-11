Crowson: Keep On The Sunny Side

In times of trouble I like to turn to the Carter Family…only had to change a couple of words this time:

There’s a dark and a Trump side of life
There’s a bright and a sunny side too
Though we meet with the darkness and strife
The sunny side we also may view

Keep on the sunny side, always on the sunny side
Keep on the sunny side of life
It will help us on our way, on Inauguration Day
If we keep on the sunny side of life

Storms and fury broke on Election Day
Crushing hopes that we cherished so dear
Clouds and storms will in time pass away
The sun again will shine bright and clear

Keep on the sunny side, always on the sunny side
Keep on the sunny side of life
It will help us on our way, on Inauguration Day
If we keep on the sunny side of life

(Oh, I’m available to perform this at the Inaugural, Mr. Trump, just fyi…)

