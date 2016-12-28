Crowson: The Mystery of Dog Years

By 41 minutes ago

This commentary originally aired on January 3, 2014.

Of all the measures of time that humans have invented, the one I have the biggest problem with is dog years.

All the rest of them make sense to me - minutes, hours, days, months, all that. Perfectly logical. But dog years? There’s something just totally messed up about dog years.

Credit Olga Martschitsch / Flickr / Creative Commons

It’s the one big mystery of life that I know I’m going to bring up when I meet my maker. As I stand there before the Great Throne where all the profundities of existence are explained, I’m going to raise the issue of my, pardon the pun, “pet peeve.”

“What is the deal with dog years?” I’m gonna ask. “How come people live 80 or more years on average, but dogs, depending on the breed, only get between six and 15 years? It’s sort of like how hot dogs come 10 to a package and hot dog buns are in packs of eight, only much, much worse.

“Listen up, Supreme Being,” I’ll say, “It’s not fair. You created these amazing creatures called dogs. You endowed them with the magical ability to endear themselves to us. You gave them super-cardiologists’ abilities to massage human hearts, toss them into the air and use them for chew toys. Then you gave them a lifespan that’s shorter than the average popular, crummy TV series. Why did you make dogs’ lives so short compared to humans? We are tragically out of sync!”

But I suspect I know what the Creator’s answer is going to be. I think it will be something like, “Are you kidding? I love dogs just as much as you do. Six to 15 years at a time is as long as I can stand to loan them to you.”

Tags: 
Commentary

Related Content

Crowson Cartoon: Thanks, Bob...

By Dec 21, 2016

Crowson: 'I Saw Donald Kissing Vladimir'

By Dec 14, 2016

Baby, it’s cold outside, but the warmth of this special time of year never fails to bring sweethearts together!

Crowson: The Grump

By Nov 30, 2016
Richard Crowson

 

 

Every Who down in Whoville liked Christmas a lot…

But Grump, who lived up in his tower, did not!

Grump hated Christmas! The whole Christmas season!

‘Cause it wasn’t about him – I think that’s the reason.

Yes, I think what caused him to be such a Scrooge

May have been that his ego was two sizes too “yuge.”

Then he got an idea! An awful idea!

He said, “I’ll give Christmas a kick in the reah!

Crowson: This Land Was Made For You and Me

By Nov 16, 2016

With apologies to Woody Guthrie who I think, under the circumstances, would understand…