Delano Advisory Committee Meets To Hear Public Input On Neighborhood Plan

A newly formed advisory committee for Wichita’s Delano Neighborhood, just west of downtown, has its first public input meeting Monday night.

The city formed the Delano Plan Advisory Committee in July to help guide the development of a new neighborhood revitalization plan.

The 13-member committee includes a resident and representatives from Delano businesses, clergy, development groups and other neighborhood associations.

City leaders have been working with a group of landscape architecture students from Kansas State University to update the Delano Neighborhood Plan, which was adopted in 2001. The amended plan—called “Delano’s Turn”-- will reflect the development happening along the Arkansas River, including the Advanced Learning Library, a new baseball stadium and future changes to Century Two.

The advisory committee will meet monthly until an updated Delano Neighborhood Plan is approved. Monday's meeting begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Ronald Reagan Building.

