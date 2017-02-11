Democrats, Libertarians Choose Candidates For 4th District Special Election

A Wichita civil rights lawyer has been elected the Democratic candidate in the special congressional election to fill Kansas’ 4th District seat.

James Thompson received 21 votes over former state Treasurer Dennis McKinney’s 18 in the second round of voting at a meeting of district delegates on Saturday. Businesswoman Laura Lombard, former congressional candidate Robert Tillman and Andover Police officer Charlie Walker also ran to get on the ballot.

Republican former congressman Mike Pompeo resigned from the seat when he was named head of the CIA in the Trump administration.

Thompson will go against Republican Ron Estes on April 11.

Libertarians in the 4th District have selected Chris Rockhold to be their nominee. Rockhold secured 17 of the 20 votes, while Gordon Bakken received three.