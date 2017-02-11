Democrats, Libertarians Choose Candidates For 4th District Special Election

By 5 hours ago
  • Hugo Phan, file photo / KMUW

James Thompson will be on the April 11 ballot against Republican Ron Estes and a Libertarian candidate.
Credit James A. Thompson Facebook

A Wichita civil rights lawyer has been elected the Democratic candidate in the special congressional election to fill Kansas’ 4th District seat.

James Thompson received 21 votes over former state Treasurer Dennis McKinney’s 18 in the second round of voting at a meeting of district delegates on Saturday. Businesswoman Laura Lombard, former congressional candidate Robert Tillman and Andover Police officer Charlie Walker also ran to get on the ballot.

Republican former congressman Mike Pompeo resigned from the seat when he was named head of the CIA in the Trump administration.

Thompson will go against Republican Ron Estes on April 11.

Libertarians in the 4th District have selected Chris Rockhold to be their nominee. Rockhold secured 17 of the 20 votes, while Gordon Bakken received three. 

Tags: 
special election

Related Content

Democrats, Libertarians To Select Special Congressional Election Nominees

By Feb 10, 2017
Laura Spencer / KCUR/File photo

Democrats and Libertarians from Kansas' 4th Congressional District will each have nominating conventions Saturday to select their nominees for the special election to replace Mike Pompeo, who was picked to be the president's new director of the CIA.

State Treasurer Ron Estes Chosen As Republican Nominee For 4th District Election

By Feb 9, 2017
Nadya Faulx / KMUW/File photo

Kansas Republicans in the 4th District selected State Treasurer Ron Estes as their nominee for the special congressional election. The district’s 126 voting delegates held their convention Thursday night.

It took two rounds of voting for Estes to receive the majority necessary to win with an eventual 66 votes. He beat out four other candidates: Todd Tiahrt, Joseph Ashby, George Bruce and Alan Cobb, who came in second.