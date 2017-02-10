Democrats, Libertarians To Select Special Congressional Election Nominees

Democrats and Libertarians from Kansas' 4th Congressional District will each have nominating conventions Saturday to select their nominees for the special election to replace Mike Pompeo, who was picked to be the president's new director of the CIA.

The district’s 55 Democratic delegates will meet at the Sedgwick County Courthouse to choose between six candidates: Charlie Walker, Laura Lombard, Robert Tillman, Dennis McKinney, James Thompson and Kevass Harding.

State Executive director Kerry Gooch says the party has an opportunity to elect Kansas’ only Democratic congress person.

“We normally have a tough time recruiting candidates to run for congressional seats in Kansas, so the fact that we have six candidates actively out there working is great," he says.

Libertarians will be the last party to name a nominee. Any registered Libertarian from the district is able to vote when the party meets at the Wichita Public Library Alford Branch on Saturday. John Costner, Chris Rockhold and former 4th District candidate Gordon Bakken are all running to be the party’s candidate on the April 11 ballot.

