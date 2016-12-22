Despite Recent Friction, Brownback Ready To Work With Kansas Lawmakers

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has sometimes butted heads with state lawmakers, but he says he’s willing to work with them on solutions to big issues in the next legislative session. When asked about friction between his office and legislative leaders, Brownback said some of it is likely fueled by frustration.

“I’ll work with the Legislature any way I can and will. There’s going to be tough budget decisions to be made. I don’t think anybody’s necessarily comfortable about that. There’s going to be tough decisions to be made on school funding and the school finance system,” Brownback says.

Senate President Susan Wagle recently said some lawmakers are concerned Brownback isn’t focusing on balancing the budget because he’s looking for a job in the Trump administration. Brownback called that “ridiculous” and said he’ll present a balanced budget plan next month.