Dr. Lonnie Wrap Up, Jack DeJohnette Kick Off & Singers Tony Bennett & Eddie Jefferson

Monday 7.31.17

Night Train wraps up the July feature with music from Dr. Lonnie Smith and also other contemporary jazz organists who offer a modern take on the classic soul jazz sound or take off in adventurous new approaches jazz organ. Among the artists featured are Larry Young, the Organik Vibe Trio, Ed Cherry (with organist Kyle Koehler), Will Bernard (with organist Brian Charette), Dave Anderson (with organist Pat Bianchi), the James Carter Organ Trio, and the Funky Organics.

Tuesday 8.1.17

Night Train kicks off the August feature celebrating the 75th birthday of Jack DeJohnette with a program devoted to his music. In hour one we’ll hear music he did as a leader, with the Gateway and Standards trios, as part of the Charles Lloyd Quartet, and as a special guest with Chick Corea and Christian McBride. Then in hour two, it’s an Artworks special done around the time he was named an NEA Jazz Master, featuring DeJohnette talking about his life and career, along with more music from the legendary jazz drummer.

Wednesday 8.2.17

Night Train has another ‘Give the Drummer Some’ show devoted to some great classic and contemporary jazz drummers – including August featured artist Jack DeJohnette (with Miles Davis and on the new supergroup Hudson release), along with Stanton Moore, Paul Wertico, Jeff “Tain” Watts, Roy Haynes, Louis Hayes, Mel Lewis, Matt Wilson and more.

Thursday 8.3.17

Night Train marks birthdays of singers Tony Bennett and Eddie Jefferson, continues with more music from August featured artist Jack DeJohnette (with Michael Brecker, Eliane Elias and Terje Rypdal), and features new music from vibes player Steve Nelson, pianist Bill O’Connell, and bassist Ben Allison.