Eisenhower Airport Sees Near-Record Traffic In 2016

By 3 hours ago
  • More than 1.6 million passengers flew in or out of Wichita's airport in 2016.
    More than 1.6 million passengers flew in or out of Wichita's airport in 2016.
    Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport Facebook

Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport says it had its second busiest year in 2016.

More than 1.6 million passengers flew in and out of the airport last year, an increase of 2 percent over 2015. June, September and October all set monthly records. The airport’s busiest year was 2008, when it was Mid-Continent Airport.

Airport spokeswoman Valerie Wise presented the data at this week’s mayor’s briefing.

“The growth is due in part to the addition of 3 new non-stop destinations: Phoenix, St. Louis and Orlando-Sanford; the low fares to more destinations; plus the convenience and the modern new terminal continue to draw passengers," she said.

Credit flywichita.com

The average fare in the third quarter of 2016 was about $375, down 35 percent from the same period in 2000, when average fares neared $600. Wise said low-fare airlines have helped push down prices.

