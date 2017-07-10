EPA Proposes Using Less Ethanol In Nation's Fuel Supply

By 28 seconds ago
  • Grant Gerlock / Harvest Public Media/File photo

The federal government is proposing refiners use slightly less ethanol in the nation’s fuel supply next year. However, the cut would not be a blow to corn farmers.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sets the annual mandate for renewable fuel and is suggesting a 2 percent decrease for 2018, down to just over 19 billion gallons.

That cut does not come from corn ethanol, which consumes a large part of the corn crop in the Midwest and the Great Plains. Instead, the cut comes from the more carbon friendly cellulosic biofuels made from things like corn stalks and switchgrass.

The EPA will take comments and finalize the numbers later this year. If the proposal holds up, it would be just the second time the ethanol mandate has decreased from one year to the next.

Tags: 
ethanol

Related Content

Trump Voices Support For Ethanol, But Offers No Specifics

By Feb 23, 2017
Grant Gerlock / Harvest Public Media

The Trump administration is voicing its support for the ethanol industry, but without specifics, it is hard to say what that means exactly for Midwest farmers.

In a letter to industry leaders gathered at the National Ethanol Conference, President Donald Trump said renewable fuels “are essential to America’s energy strategy.”

The president wrote that he aims to reduce the regulatory burden on the renewable fuels industry, but did not detail specific plans.

Study: Ethanol Cuts Greenhouse Gas Emissions More Than Before

By Jan 17, 2017
ethanolpics, flickr Creative Commons

A new study from the U.S. Department of Agriculture says corn-based ethanol emits less greenhouse gas than gasoline. As Harvest Public Media’s Grant Gerlock explains, it’s a hot-button debate.

The report says corn-based ethanol reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 43 percent. And with more no-till farming, more cover crops and better fertilizer management, emissions could decline further.

That’s good news for Midwest farmers and ethanol fans. But disputed by many environmental groups and the oil industry.