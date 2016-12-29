Federal Court Sides With EPA On Clean Water Challenge

By 22 minutes ago
  • The headwaters of the South Platte River emerge near Bailey, Colorado. As the river meanders through farm country, it picks up chemicals, sediment and debris, impacting its quality.
    The headwaters of the South Platte River emerge near Bailey, Colorado. As the river meanders through farm country, it picks up chemicals, sediment and debris, impacting its quality.
    Luke Runyon, file photo / Harvest Public Media

A federal court has sided with the US Environmental Protection Agency, and against environmental groups in a case the groups had hoped would hasten water clean-up efforts.

The Gulf Restoration Network and environmental groups from Mississippi River watershed states argued the EPA needs to enforce more specific water quality standards. But, on appeal, a US District Court ruled the Clean Water Act leaves that authority to the states. Iowa Environmental Council’s Susan Heathcote says that’s going to put more pressure on local efforts.

"We know that increased leadership from the EPA to enforce the Clean Water Act is probably less likely with the upcoming Trump administration, so we are looking at all of our options including new litigation," Heathcote says.

Heathcote says already the EPA has settled a suit with the state of Missouri, agreeing to enforce standards for water quality in lakes there.

Tags: 
water
Harvest Public Media
Watching Our Water

Related Content

Researching New Ways Farmers Can Fight Gulf’s ‘Dead Zone’

By Sep 23, 2016
Kristofor Husted / Harvest Public Media

When heavy rains wash through farm country, chemicals from agricultural fields spill into small tributaries and eventually make their way to the Gulf of Mexico. That’s created an environmental disaster. For Harvest Public Media’s special series “Watching Our Water,” Kristofor Husted reports on new research into combating the problem.

Farming in the fertile Midwest is tied to an environmental disaster in the Gulf of Mexico. But scientists are studying new ways to lessen the Midwest’s environmental impact and improve water quality.

Cities Cope With Polluted Ag Runoff, Create Their Own Pollution, Too

By Sep 22, 2016
Peggy Lowe / Harvest Public Media

Agriculture is often blamed for the pollution in Midwestern rivers and streams. But there are other culprits for our dirty waters. Today, in the fourth installation of our series “Watching Our Water,” Harvest Public Media’s Peggy Lowe looks at how cities respond to that pollution – and create some of it, too.