Federal Court Sides With EPA On Clean Water Challenge

A federal court has sided with the US Environmental Protection Agency, and against environmental groups in a case the groups had hoped would hasten water clean-up efforts.

The Gulf Restoration Network and environmental groups from Mississippi River watershed states argued the EPA needs to enforce more specific water quality standards. But, on appeal, a US District Court ruled the Clean Water Act leaves that authority to the states. Iowa Environmental Council’s Susan Heathcote says that’s going to put more pressure on local efforts.

"We know that increased leadership from the EPA to enforce the Clean Water Act is probably less likely with the upcoming Trump administration, so we are looking at all of our options including new litigation," Heathcote says.

Heathcote says already the EPA has settled a suit with the state of Missouri, agreeing to enforce standards for water quality in lakes there.