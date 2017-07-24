Federal Judge Sides With Kris Kobach In Voter Data Lawsuit

A federal judge has ruled that the president’s election commission, vice chaired by Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, can go ahead with its effort to collect voter data from states.

Kobach requested every state send detailed voter information to the federal Election Integrity Commission, including names, birthdays, and voting history.

The Electronic Privacy Information Center wanted to block the data collection. Some states have said they won’t comply, citing privacy and security concerns.

Kansas is one of the states that will comply with part of the request. Kobach has said partial social security numbers aren’t publicly available in Kansas, so they won’t be sent to the commission.