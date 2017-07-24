Federal Judge Sides With Kris Kobach In Voter Data Lawsuit

By 18 minutes ago
  • Stephen Koranda / KPR/File photo

A federal judge has ruled that the president’s election commission, vice chaired by Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, can go ahead with its effort to collect voter data from states.

Kobach requested every state send detailed voter information to the federal Election Integrity Commission, including names, birthdays, and voting history.

The Electronic Privacy Information Center wanted to block the data collection. Some states have said they won’t comply, citing privacy and security concerns.

Kansas is one of the states that will comply with part of the request. Kobach has said partial social security numbers aren’t publicly available in Kansas, so they won’t be sent to the commission.

Tags: 
Kris Kobach
Kansas News Service

Related Content

Secretary Kobach Touts Kansas Policies At Election Integrity Commission

By Jul 19, 2017
Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach highlighted some state policies Wednesday as he helped lead the first meeting of a federal election integrity commission.

ACLU Requests Further Updates To Kansas Secretary Of State’s Website

By Jul 20, 2017
kssos.org

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas says wording on a state website might leave voters confused about whether they’re eligible to cast a ballot. The group is asking Secretary of State Kris Kobach to change the site.