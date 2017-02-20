Former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer Announces Gubernatorial Bid

Former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer is running for governor. He is the first Democrat to announce for the 2018 election.

Brewer served as Wichita's mayor from 2007 to 2015. In a speech announcing his candidacy, he emphasized his record of "starting at the ground level and working his way up." He referenced his time in the national guard and his career in the aviation industry. Brewer described the state's financial future as dark and cloudy, citing "poor decisions over the past six years."

"Those types of things are going to effect, me, you and every single citizen around here," Brewer says. "And when we stop funding education then that starts effecting our children. At some point in time, we have to engage ourselves and we have to say enough is enough."

If elected, Brewer would be the first African-American governor in Kansas and one of only five in U.S. history.

