Global Village: Best of 2016

- Las Hermanas Caronni – Navega Mundos – Les Grands Fleuves
- Yo-Yo Ma & Silk Road Ensemble – Sing Me Home – Sony Masterworks
- Jean-Guihen Queyras, Bijan Chemirani, Keyvan Chemirani & Sokratis Sinopoulos – Thrace: Sunday Morning Sessions – Harmonia Mundi
- Money Chicha – Echo en Mexico (Vampisoul)
- Päre – Hausjärvi Beat – Zebo Records
- Constantinople – Passages (Buda Musique)
- Quintet Bumbac – Libre Voyage dans les Musiques des Balkans – Collectif Çok Malko
- Eva Salina – Lema Lema (Vogiton)
- Barcelona Gipsy balKan Orchestra – Del Ebro al Danubio – Satélite K
- Bollywood Brass Band – Carnatic Connection (Soho)
- Dzambo Agusevi Orchestra – Brass Like It Hot (ARC Music)
- Kepa Junkera & Sorginak – Maletak – Fol Música
- Buyepongo – Todo Mundo (Buyepongo)
- Breabach – Astar (Breabach)
- Bombino – Azel – Partisan Records
- Vieux Kanté – The Young Man’s Harp – Sterns Africa
- Fanfare Ciocărlia – 20 – Asphalt Tango Records
- Aziza Brahim – Abbar el Hamada – Glitterbeat Records
- Noura Mint Seymali – Arbina – Glitterbeat Records
- Anda Union – Homeland (Hohhot Records)
- Kreiz Breizh Akademi – 5ed Round – Innacor
- Söndörgő – Live Wires – Riverboat Records
- Abou Diarra – Koya – Mix et Métisse
- Djelimady Tounkara – Djely Blues (Label Blues)
- Le Tout-Puissant Orchestre Poly-Rythmo – Madjafalao (Because)
- Quantic Presents Towering Inferno – 1000 Watts (Tru Thoughts)
- Lakou Mizik – Wa Di Yo – Cumbancha
- Imarhan – Imarhan (City Slang)
- Stefano Saletti & Piccola Banda Ikona (Finisterre)
- Palo! – Yo Quiero Guarachar (Rolling Pin Music)
- Baeshi Bang – Vintage K-Pop Revisited (Buda Musique)
- Eljuri – La Lucha (Manovill)
- Dawda Jobarteh – Transitional Times (Sterns Africa)
- Clinton Fearon – This Morning (Kool Yu Foot / Boogie Brown Productions)
- Amjad Ali Khan & Rahim Alhaj – Infinite Hope (UR Music)
Historic/Reissues
- Various artists – Tanbou Toujou Lou (Ostinato)
- Various artists – Urgent Jumping! East African Musiki Wa Dansi Classics (Sterns Music)
- Various artists – Rough Guide to Ethiopian Jazz (World Music Network)
- Fela Ransome Kuti and His Koola Lobitos - Highlife-Jazz and Afro-Soul (1963-1969) (Knitting Factory)
- Various artists – Soul Sega Sa! Indian Ocean Segas from the 70s (Bongo Joe)