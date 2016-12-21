Related Program: 
Global Village

Global Village: Best of 2016

By Chris Heim
Global Village

  1. Las Hermanas Caronni – Navega Mundos – Les Grands Fleuves
  2. Yo-Yo Ma & Silk Road Ensemble – Sing Me Home – Sony Masterworks
  3. Jean-Guihen Queyras, Bijan Chemirani, Keyvan Chemirani & Sokratis Sinopoulos – Thrace: Sunday Morning Sessions – Harmonia Mundi
  4. Money Chicha – Echo en Mexico (Vampisoul)
  5. Päre – Hausjärvi Beat – Zebo Records
  6. Constantinople – Passages (Buda Musique)
  7. Quintet Bumbac – Libre Voyage dans les Musiques des Balkans – Collectif Çok Malko
  8. Eva Salina – Lema Lema (Vogiton)
  9. Barcelona Gipsy balKan Orchestra – Del Ebro al Danubio – Satélite K
  10. Bollywood Brass Band – Carnatic Connection (Soho)
  11. Dzambo Agusevi Orchestra – Brass Like It Hot (ARC Music)
  12. Kepa Junkera & Sorginak – Maletak – Fol Música
  13. Buyepongo – Todo Mundo (Buyepongo)
  14. Breabach – Astar (Breabach)
  15. Bombino – Azel – Partisan Records
  16. Vieux Kanté – The Young Man’s Harp – Sterns Africa
  17. Fanfare Ciocărlia – 20 – Asphalt Tango Records
  18. Aziza Brahim – Abbar el Hamada – Glitterbeat Records
  19. Noura Mint Seymali – Arbina – Glitterbeat Records
  20. Anda Union – Homeland (Hohhot Records)
  21. Kreiz Breizh Akademi – 5ed Round – Innacor
  22. Söndörgő – Live Wires – Riverboat Records
  23. Abou Diarra – Koya – Mix et Métisse
  24. Djelimady Tounkara – Djely Blues (Label Blues)
  25. Le Tout-Puissant Orchestre Poly-Rythmo – Madjafalao (Because)
  26. Quantic Presents Towering Inferno – 1000 Watts (Tru Thoughts)
  27. Lakou Mizik – Wa Di Yo – Cumbancha
  28. Imarhan – Imarhan (City Slang)
  29. Stefano Saletti & Piccola Banda Ikona (Finisterre)
  30. Palo! – Yo Quiero Guarachar (Rolling Pin Music)
  31. Baeshi Bang – Vintage K-Pop Revisited (Buda Musique)
  32. Eljuri – La Lucha (Manovill)
  33. Dawda Jobarteh – Transitional Times (Sterns Africa)
  34. Clinton Fearon – This Morning (Kool Yu Foot / Boogie Brown Productions)
  35. Amjad Ali Khan & Rahim Alhaj – Infinite Hope (UR Music)

Historic/Reissues

  1. Various artists – Tanbou Toujou Lou (Ostinato)
  2. Various artists – Urgent Jumping! East African Musiki Wa Dansi Classics (Sterns Music)
  3. Various artists – Rough Guide to Ethiopian Jazz (World Music Network)
  4. Fela Ransome Kuti and His Koola Lobitos - Highlife-Jazz and Afro-Soul (1963-1969) (Knitting Factory)
  5. Various artists – Soul Sega Sa! Indian Ocean Segas from the 70s (Bongo Joe)
