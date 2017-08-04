'Good Times' Actress To Speak At Wichita Leadership Conference

Actress BernNadette Stanis, best known for her portrayal of Thelma from the classic '70s sitcom “Good Times,” will speak in Wichita this weekend at the I’m Every Woman Leadership Conference.

From 1974-79, "Good Times" portrayed the life of an African-American family overcoming obstacles while living in a Chicago housing project. BernNadette Stanis played Thelma, the smart and gorgeous tell-it-like-it-is teenage daughter of the Evans family.

“I hear the stories about when [girls] were little, they wanted to be like Thelma," Stanis says. "Someone told me once all the boys wanted to be with Thelma and all the girls wanted to be Thelma."

Stanis has since written four books and travels the country as a motivational speaker. She gives tips on how to age well and lead a healthy and whole life.

The FaithBuilders, Inc.I’m Every Woman Leadership Conference takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday at Wichita's Trinity Academy.

Carla Eckels is assistant news director and the host of Soulsations. Follow her on Twitter @Eckels.

