Governor Signs Bill Tightening Kansas Penalties For Crimes Against Law Enforcement

Gov. Sam Brownback on Friday signed a bill tightening penalties for felony crimes against law enforcement officers in Kansas.

He noted that the bill signing comes the same day people gathered at the Statehouse to remember officers who have died in the line of duty.

“Here’s a tangible piece of evidence of how the public feels about law enforcement and a thank you and a recognition of that sacrifice that law enforcement puts forward,” Brownback said.

The legislation also strengthens the state’s domestic battery laws and reduces penalties for possession of most types of drug paraphernalia.