Hotline Available For Kansas Residents To Ask Questions About Legislature

The Kansas State Library is offering a free hotline for residents to call with questions and information about the Legislature.

Kansans can call, text, email and send instant messages to reference and research librarians at the Statehouse. Communication is kept confidential.

Lines are open for the Ask a Librarian program Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Librarians are on hand to answer questions about legislation, legislative procedure, state government and public policy issues.

Residents can also leave messages to be delivered to legislators, and they can request copies of bills and other legislative documents.

Lawmakers return to the Statehouse in Topeka for the 2017 session on Monday.

The hotline is at (800) 432-3924. Residents can also text questions to (785) 256-0733.

