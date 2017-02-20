House Committee Votes To Sideline KanCare Expansion Bill

Opponents of a KanCare expansion bill used a procedural maneuver Monday to prevent an up-or-down vote on the measure.

The vote in the House Health and Human Services Committee to table the expansion bill makes it unlikely it will surface again this session, said Rep. Dan Hawkins, the Wichita Republican who chairs the panel.

“It’s dead,” Hawkins said minutes after the vote.

The outcome angered Rep. Susan Concannon, a Beloit Republican and vice chair of the committee.

“This isn’t the way to handle something,” she said. “That was a sign of desperation from the opponents.”

Concannon said she intended to immediately ask Republican House Speaker Ron Ryckman to keep the bill alive past an approaching legislative deadline for bills to clear the chamber in which they were introduced, but she didn’t sound optimistic.

“Today is the last day for this bill to even exist because it’s not blessed,” she said.

A similar expansion bill remains alive in the Senate, but Concannon said she didn’t think supporters had the time or the votes to pass it.

Even so, Medicaid expansion advocates who had waited three years for a vote on the bill weren’t ready to concede defeat.

“We’re going to keep pushing for expansion,” said David Jordan, executive director of the Alliance for a Healthy Kansas, a collation of provider, business and consumer advocacy groups. “This just makes that work a little bit harder.”

The bill would make approximately 300,000 additional low-income Kansans eligible for KanCare, the state’s privatized Medicaid program.

Jim McLean is managing director of KCUR’s Kansas News Service, a collaboration of KCUR, Kansas Public Radio and KMUW covering health, education and politics in Kansas. You can reach him on Twitter @jmcleanks.