Inter-Faith Ministries Seeking Warm Clothes For Homeless Shelters

Inter-Faith Ministries in Wichita wrapped up Operation Holiday, a three-day distribution of food, grocery store gift cards and toys for families, on Saturday. However, the need still remains for warm clothing items for their homeless shelters.

More than 13,000 people showed up to collect items for their families during Operation Holiday, 1500 more than expected.

Inter-Faith’s Carolyn Kell says there was a shortage of blankets in particular, but the agency was able to purchase blankets to accommodate the overflow, at a cost of more than $3000. Kell says there’s still a need for warm clothing, particularly at the emergency winter shelter.

"We always have a need for any type of warm clothing," Kell says. "Anything that is going to help our residents stay warm and comfortable."

There's a particular need for coats, socks, and men's & women’s underwear, she says. Boots and construction worker coveralls are also needed.

Those looking to help can drop off items at the Inter-Faith Inn Homeless Shelter, located at 320 E. Central Ave.

Carla Eckels is assistant news director and the host of Soulsations. Follow her on Twitter @Eckels.

To contact KMUW News or to send in a news tip, reach us at news@kmuw.org.