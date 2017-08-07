Jack DeJohnette Feature & Remembering Chuck Loeb

Monday 8.7.17

Night Train begins a week long tribute to guitarist, composer, band leader and session player Chuck Loeb, who passed away at the end of July, including music tonight from one of his last solo albums. Plus music from August featured artist Jack DeJohnette (with Herbie Hancock); birthday salutes to pianist Marcus Roberts (including a performance at the Savannah Music Festival), hornman Rahsaan Roland Kirk, and seven-string guitar pioneer George Van Eps; and new albums from Amanda Monaco, Tarek Yamani, Dave Liebman with Joe Lovano, and Russell Malone.

Tuesday 8.8.17

Night Train continues the August Jack DeJohnette feature with music he did as part of the Gateway trio with Dave Holland and John Abercrombie, and continues a week-long remembrance of guitarist Chuck Loeb with music tonight from his stint with Steps Ahead. Also tonight birthday tributes to saxophonist and composer Benny Carter, and blues-jazz singer Jimmy Witherspoon.

Wednesday 8.9.17

Today is the 75th birthday of August featured artist Jack DeJohnette, the acclaimed drummer who has worked with a who’s who of jazz artists - from his early work with Charles Lloyd and Miles Davis, though a series of impressive groups of his own and scores of guest appearances, to his latest project as part of the Hudson jazz supergroup. In a special show devoted to his music, we’ll hear him with George Benson, Herbie Hancock, Bill Evans, the Standards Trio, McCoy Tyner, Hudson and more – and in hour two, a special about his groundbreaking work with Miles Davis.

Thursday 8.10.17

Night Train wraps up a week-long tribute to guitarist and composer Chuck Loeb with music he did as a leader and with both Stan Getz and Jim Hall. Plus more from August featured artist Jack DeJohnette, this time with the Trio Beyond lineup with Larry Goldings and John Scofield. And birthday salutes to hard bop tenor man Arnett Cobb and also Philly Hammond B3 player Trudy Pitts, who is featured in a special in hour two of the show.