Jeff Colyer Enters Race For Kansas Governor

Kansas Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer announced Tuesday that he is running for governor in 2018.

He filed paperwork to appoint a treasurer to the Dr. Jeff Colyer for Governor campaign committee, which allows him to legally accept contributions.

“It’s time for a new day in Kansas,” Colyer said in a written statement announcing his campaign. “I am fully committed to doing the work necessary to win the 2018 race for Governor, and today’s announcement is a first step toward that victory.”

He joins an already crowded race for the Republican nomination that includes Secretary of State Kris Kobach and Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer.

Colyer will take over as governor for the remainder of Sam Brownback’s term if, as expected, the U.S. Senate confirms Brownback to a post with the Department of State. Brownback is President Trump's nominee to serve as ambassador of religious freedom.

Colyer has already begun to hire staff in anticipation of stepping into the job.