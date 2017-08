August 18/20

Crossroads continues the John Lee Hooker Centennial Birthday feature with some early classics, a guest appearance with slide guitar Roy Rogers, music from his daughter Zakiya Hooker, and a cover by Living Blues Award winner Billy Branch.

Plus music from another Living Blues Award winner Rhiannon Giddens, a celebration of Robert Plant’s birthday with the blues side of Led Zeppelin, and new music from Eric Bibb, Doug Macleod, and Chris ‘Bad News’ Barnes.