K-12, Higher Education Funding Discussed At Second Legislative Forum

By 1 minute ago
  • John Allison, superintendent of Wichita Public Schools, speaks to area lawmakers at a public forum Thursday at Wichita State University.
    John Allison, superintendent of Wichita Public Schools, speaks to area lawmakers at a public forum Thursday at Wichita State University.
    Abigail Beckman / KMUW

Legislators from south-central Kansas gathered at Wichita State University for public forum Thursday.

The forum began with a look at the state's projected $350 million budget shortfall for this fiscal year.

J.G. Scott, assistant director of fiscal affairs for the Kansas Legislative Research Department, told lawmakers that neither reversing the state's income tax exemptions nor increasing sales tax rates would fill the hole for 2017.

He gave two options for balancing the budget.

"It would either be one-time revenue that you find...or cuts," Scott said.

Wichita Public Schools Superintendent John Allison addressed lawmakers and acknowledged what he called a "daunting task" ahead of them in creating a new school funding formula. The state's current block grant funding system expires this year. Allison said the current system has resulted in flat funding for the Wichita district, despite increasing costs.

"What that really means is that we have to begin to look, as the comment was made earlier, at cuts," he said.

The Legislature convenes on Monday, Jan. 9, in Topeka to begin this year's legislative session. 

--

Follow Abigail Beckman on Twitter @AbigailKMUW.

To contact KMUW News or to send in a news tip, reach us at news@kmuw.org.

Tags: 
2017 legislative session
Kansas Legislative Research Department
Wichita Public Schools
education funding
higher education

Related Content

Medicaid, Gun Regulations Among Topics At Kansas Legislative Forum

By 19 hours ago
Nadya Faulx / KMUW

Nearly two dozen legislators from districts across south-central Kansas participated in a public forum in Wichita Wednesday night ahead of the start of the legislative session on Monday.

Community members voiced concerns about topics including Kansas tax policy, Medicaid expansion and state gun laws. Twenty-seven attendees signed up to speak at the forum, though there was time budgeted for up to 75.

Kansas Lawmaker Ready To Push Medical Hemp Oil Bill Next Session

By Jan 3, 2017
Wikipedia

A Kansas lawmaker hopes legislation that would allow the medicinal use of hemp oil can make headway next legislative session. It would allow the use of hemp oil to treat certain conditions.

The oil is made from hemp, a plant that’s the same species as marijuana, but hemp oil doesn’t cause a person to feel high because it doesn’t contain enough of marijuana’s active ingredient.

Democratic state Rep. John Wilson says medical use of the oil can give Kansas families new options for treating children with seizure disorders.

Despite Recent Friction, Brownback Ready To Work With Kansas Lawmakers

By Dec 22, 2016
Stephen Koranda / KPR/File photo

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has sometimes butted heads with state lawmakers, but he says he’s willing to work with them on solutions to big issues in the next legislative session. When asked about friction between his office and legislative leaders, Brownback said some of it is likely fueled by frustration.