Kansas Board Of Regents Will Ask For Funding Restoration

By 3 hours ago

Credit kansasregents.org

The Kansas Board of Regents will ask the legislature to restore $30 million in funding that was cut last year.

Regents CEO and President Blake Flanders says the board would like to see state funding at least stabilize.

In 2012, tuition became a larger source of university revenue than state general fund support. Flanders noted the shift in a presentation Tuesday on the board's long-term goals to the Senate Education Committee.

Regents' goals include increasing educational attainment, aligning the higher education system with the needs of the economy and ensuring university excellence.

Flanders says increasing attainment is necessary because higher wages will bring in more state income tax revenue. To reach that goal, the Regents created a pilot program to help high school students transition to college math.

Tags: 
Board of Regents
Kansas Board Of Regents

Related Content

Regents Approve Tuition Increases For Kansas Universities

By Jun 15, 2016
kansasregents.org

Tuition costs for university students in Kansas will be going up in the fall. The Kansas Board of Regents has approved increases of up to 6 percent for undergraduate, in-state tuition.

The universities in Kansas say the increases are justified by state budget cuts, rising costs and the need to retain and attract staff. Board of Regents Chair Shane Bangerter has concerns about universities staying competitive in the state’s tough budget situation.

Kansas Board Of Regents Contributes $1.9 Million To Balance State Budget

By Maria Carter Jun 16, 2015

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback signed a bill on Tuesday, raising the state’s sales tax to 6.5 percent and making only one line item cut. Maria Carter has more.

The tax increase still left a $50 million budget hole.

Many people expected Gov. Brownback to announce where he was cutting that money, but instead he trimmed just $1.9 million from a higher education program, allowing students to get a GED and a technical certificate at the same time.