Kansas Children's Literacy Conference And Festival To Promote Love Of Reading

Grandparents and their grandchildren are part of the focus of a statewide literacy event in Wichita on Saturday.

The Grandparents Brownbag Lunch is part of the Kansas Children's Literacy Conference and Festival. Prisca Barnes, with Story Time Village, says the event will feature a reading from a classic children's book called "The Napping House."

She says children under the age of 8 are learning to read, and after the age of 8, they are reading to learn.

"So if they don't have those basic fundamentals of reading by the end of third grade, then their chances for success in life are slim," Barnes says. "We want to promote this love of reading and the Children's Literacy Festival. We want to encourage grandparents to bring their children so that they can help provide them opportunities for a great future."

Barnes says a free book will be given to every child.

There will also be an Kansas Author tent with authors coming from across the state.

A Hoop Literacy basketball game will also be featured with police and sheriff officers and special guests, including former Harlem Globetrotters.

The literacy festival kicks off with a parade on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the corner of 21st and Opportunity Drive in Wichita.

