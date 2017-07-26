Kansas Congressional Delegation Reacts To Transgender Ban

Two members of Kansas' Congressional delegation say they disagree with President Donald Trump's proposal to ban transgender people from serving in the military, although they agree the government shouldn't pay for gender transition surgeries or hormone treatments.

U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder and U.S. Rep. Lynn Jenkins, both Republicans, said in statements Wednesday anyone who wants to serve in the military should be allowed to do so.

Republican Rep. Roger Marshall said he supports Trump's proposal because the president made the decision after consulting with the country's generals.

And Sen. Pat Roberts said only that he wants to hear more from the military.

All of the state's Congressional members voted earlier in favor of an amendment prohibiting therapies or surgeries for transgender troops. The amendment failed.