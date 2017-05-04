Kansas Groups Meet To Discuss Funding Plans To Combat Domestic And Sexual Violence

Several federal grants intended to assist survivors of domestic and sexual violence are set to be released in the coming months. Groups across Kansas met at the statehouse in Topeka on Thursday to discuss a new strategic plan for the grant process.

The governor’s office annually awards funding provided by the Violence Against Women Act grants program. The money is directed towards organizations that specifically combat sexual violence, domestic violence and stalking.

Kathy Williams is the executive director of the Wichita Sexual Assault Center. She says the funding makes a big difference in their ability to support survivors of sexual assault.

"This money goes to fund our court advocates," Williams says. "It is very, very difficult for survivors who have had no interaction with the criminal justice system to have someone that can be with them and support them through that process."

Williams says an increase in past funding has allowed the center to hire an advocate to do outreach to the LGBT community and to respond to people in prison who reveal sexual abuse. The center has served more than 713 survivors of sexual assault during the first quarter of 2017.

