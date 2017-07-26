Kansas Health Care Advocates Say They’ll Keep Pressure On Senator Jerry Moran

Health care advocates say they’ll keep the pressure on Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran as debate moves forward on a possible repeal of Obamacare. Moran voted to go ahead with debate on a health care overhaul, but in the past he’s voiced concerns about Medicaid cuts.

Rocky Nichols, executive director of the Disability Rights Center of Kansas, was part of a rally Tuesday at the Kansas Statehouse in opposition to Medicaid cuts.

Nichols said Moran's previous comments about Medicaid will be on the minds of advocates.

“That’s why we’re hopeful that he’s going to continue to be supportive of Medicaid, but at the same time we’re going to hold him and everyone accountable,” said Nichols. “They need to make sure that their actions match their words.”

Brad Linnenkamp, a Lawrence resident with a disability, also attended the rally. Linnenkamp receives Medicaid services and said he’ll be contacting Moran.

"I think in the long run we can get him to turn around and that can turn the tide in the right direction," said Linnenkamp.

Moran’s opposition to a Senate GOP plan to repeal and replace Obamacare halted the bill’s progress earlier this month.

Medicaid provides health care and other services for elderly, disabled and low-income Kansans. Advocates are concerned those services would be trimmed back if Medicaid funding is cut.

Stephen Koranda is Statehouse reporter for Kansas Public Radio, a partner in the Kansas News Service.