Kansas Health Care Advocates Say They’ll Keep Pressure On Senator Jerry Moran

By 1 hour ago
  • Rocky Nichols speaks a rally at the Kansas Statehouse.
    Rocky Nichols speaks a rally at the Kansas Statehouse.
    Stephen Koranda / Kansas News Service

Health care advocates say they’ll keep the pressure on Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran as debate moves forward on a possible repeal of Obamacare. Moran voted to go ahead with debate on a health care overhaul, but in the past he’s voiced concerns about Medicaid cuts.

Related: Moran Explains Position On Obamacare Repeal After Vote Against Bill

Rocky Nichols, executive director of the Disability Rights Center of Kansas, was part of a rally Tuesday at the Kansas Statehouse in opposition to Medicaid cuts.

Nichols said Moran's previous comments about Medicaid will be on the minds of advocates.

“That’s why we’re hopeful that he’s going to continue to be supportive of Medicaid, but at the same time we’re going to hold him and everyone accountable,” said Nichols. “They need to make sure that their actions match their words.”

Brad Linnenkamp, a Lawrence resident with a disability, also attended the rally. Linnenkamp receives Medicaid services and said he’ll be contacting Moran.

"I think in the long run we can get him to turn around and that can turn the tide in the right direction," said Linnenkamp.

Moran’s opposition to a Senate GOP plan to repeal and replace Obamacare halted the bill’s progress earlier this month.

Medicaid provides health care and other services for elderly, disabled and low-income Kansans. Advocates are concerned those services would be trimmed back if Medicaid funding is cut.

Stephen Koranda is Statehouse reporter for Kansas Public Radio, a partner in the Kansas News Service.

Tags: 
Medicaid
Jerry Moran
Obamacare
Affordable Care Act
Kansas News Service

Related Content

Moran Explains Position On Obamacare Repeal After Vote Against Bill

By 19 hours ago
Jim McLean / Kansas News Service/File photo

This post was updated Wednesday at 10 a.m. to reflect the results of Tuesday night's Senate vote.

Despite misgivings about the closed-door process used to write a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act and its potential impact on rural health care providers, Republican U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran joined his Kansas counterpart, Pat Roberts, in voting Tuesday to begin debate on the legislation.

But a short time later, Moran was one of nine GOP senators who voted against a replacement bill backed by Republican leaders.

Moran Cheered And Jeered For Evolving Positions On Obamacare Repeal

By Jul 18, 2017
Jim McLean / Kansas News Service

For a public official unaccustomed to the limelight, U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran can’t seem to avoid it when it comes to the national healthcare debate.

UPDATE: After Opposing Replacement, Sen. Moran Says He Supports Full Obamacare Repeal Effort

By Jul 18, 2017
Jim McLean / Kansas News Service/File photo

Updated at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran says he would support an effort in the Senate to fully repeal the Affordable Care Act now and work on a replacement later.

In a statement Tuesday, the Republican junior senator says he supports "the [P]resident's efforts to repeal Obamacare."