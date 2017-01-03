Kansas Highway Patrol Issues New Plates For 80th Anniversary

You’ll be seeing new license plates on Kansas Highway Patrol troopers’ vehicles this year.

2017 marks the 80th anniversary of the Kansas Highway Patrol. To mark the milestone, the agency issued new license plates for troopers’ vehicles across the state.

Trooper Stephen LaRow says the new tags feature a redesigned KHP badge and bolder colors.

"They are a black and blue color scheme with the black as the silhouette of the state of Kansas with a blue line going through it, and it has the trooper’s radio number on it," LaRow says.

The Kansas Highway Patrol began transitioning to the new plates in mid-December.

There are about 400 troopers assigned to different regions to cover the state’s 105 counties. The Kansas Highway Patrol began in 1937.

