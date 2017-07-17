Kansas Hospital Association Rejects Senate Health Care Bill

The Kansas Hospital Association says the revised health care proposal in the U.S. Senate still comes up short of what’s needed for patients and hospitals in Kansas.

Kansas Hospital Association spokeswoman Cindy Samuelson says the revised Better Care Reconciliation Act would lead to hundreds of millions of dollars in Medicaid cuts for Kansas. Samuelson says that will reduce access to care for children, people with disabilities, and those in nursing homes.

“The threat this bill poses to the long-term practicality of Medicaid as a reliable safety net throws into question how to care for low-income Kansans will be paid for,” Samuelson says.

Samuelson also says the bill would allow insurance companies to sell policies with very limited coverage—which means patients would face higher, often unaffordable medical bills, and leave hospitals holding the bag.

Bryan Thompson is a reporter for KCUR 89.3 and the Kansas News Service, specializing in rural health and agriculture. He is based in Salina.