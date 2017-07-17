Kansas Hospital Association Rejects Senate Health Care Bill

By 27 minutes ago

Credit http://kha-net.org/

  

The Kansas Hospital Association says the revised health care proposal in the U.S. Senate still comes up short of what’s needed for patients and hospitals in Kansas.

Kansas Hospital Association spokeswoman Cindy Samuelson says the revised Better Care Reconciliation Act would lead to hundreds of millions of dollars in Medicaid cuts for Kansas. Samuelson says that will reduce access to care for children, people with disabilities, and those in nursing homes.

“The threat this bill poses to the long-term practicality of Medicaid as a reliable safety net throws into question how to care for low-income Kansans will be paid for,” Samuelson says.

Samuelson also says the bill would allow insurance companies to sell policies with very limited coverage—which means patients would face higher, often unaffordable medical bills, and leave hospitals holding the bag.

--

Bryan Thompson is a reporter for KCUR 89.3 and the Kansas News Service, specializing in rural health and agriculture. He is based in Salina.

Tags: 
Kansas News Service
Affordable Care Act
Better Care Reconciliation Act

Related Content

Report: ACA Repeal Would Send Native American Uninsured Rate Soaring

By Jul 14, 2017
Creative Commons/Mdupont

The number of Native Americans without health insurance would increase sharply if Republicans in Congress succeed in repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, according to a new report.

Moran Studying Changes To Senate Health Bill, Opponents Urging Him To Stand Firm

By Jul 13, 2017
Jim McLean / Kansas News Service/File photo

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran’s silence Thursday on the GOP’s revised bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act prompted one Capitol Hill reporter to refer to him as a “mystery man.”