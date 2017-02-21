Kansas House Advances Measure To Restore Teacher Tenure

By 17 minutes ago
  • Nadya Faulx / KMUW/File photo

Kansas teachers scored a big victory today in the Statehouse.

The vote on an amendment that reinstates due process for teachers facing firing was both unexpected and contentious.

Up until 2014, all teachers in Kansas with three years experience had the right to a hearing before being dismissed.

That right was stripped as lawmakers hurried to wrap up their session three years ago.

Democratic Rep. Jerry Stogsdill from Prairie Village lead the charge for the amendment.

“We feel that that’s important for the future of teachers and our ability to attract and retain top quality teachers," Stogsdill says.

Some of those opposed said due process is just a way to protect bad teachers, while others said it should be negotiated between teachers and local school boards.

Tags: 
teachers
2017 legislative session

Related Content

Kansas Supreme Court To Hear Arguments In Lawsuit Over Teacher Dismissal Policy

By Sep 12, 2016
J. Stephen Conn / flickr Creative Commons

The state’s largest teachers union will ask a court this week to overturn a legislative change that made it easier to fire teachers. As Stephen Koranda reports, the Kansas National Education Association already lost in a lower court and is now taking its case to the Kansas Supreme Court.

Kansas used to have a due process provision when a teacher was going to be fired. If the teacher had been working more than three years, they had a right to an impartial hearing before being terminated.