Kansas House Bill Introduced To Roll Back Campus Firearms Law

A group of lawmakers is pushing legislation that would allow universities and colleges to permanently ban concealed firearms on campus. Kansas law requires state universities to allow concealed guns on campus beginning this summer. Republican Rep. Stephanie Clayton says voters in her area of Johnson County want to allow universities to continue banning guns.

“Most of what I heard was from parents who were concerned who did not want their students to be unsafe on campus. They worry about the combination of alcohol and guns. They worry about the higher incidence of suicide,” Clayton says.

Republican Rep. John Whitmer calls the bill “dead on arrival.” He says carrying a firearm is a constitutional right that doesn’t end when a person steps onto a college campus.

“The original bill passed with veto-proof majorities in both chambers. I’ve talked to my folks, and it’s a Second Amendment issue. It’s a right to bear arms issue,” Whitmer says.

Kansas currently has a constitutional carry law, which allows almost anyone over the age of 21 to carry a concealed firearm without a permit or any training. Representative Clayton says that provision means the issue of guns on campus deserves another hearing.