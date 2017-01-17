Kansas House Member Pursuing Bill On Transgender Students

By 1 hour ago
  • Nadya Faulx, file photo / KMUW

A conservative Kansas House member says he's drafting a bill to require transgender students in public schools to use bathrooms associated with their genders at birth.

Republican Rep. John Whitmer of Wichita said Tuesday his bill also would impose the same policy for locker rooms and accommodations for students on overnight trips.

Whitmer said he plans to introduce the measure soon. He said it will not apply to private schools or higher education, and it won't allow people to sue for damages if a school violates the policy.

He and other supporters of such a policy believe it would protect students and their privacy.

But LGBT-rights advocate Tom Witt says transgender students shouldn't be singled out because it will make them targets for bullying.

Tags: 
transgender

Related Content

States File Another Lawsuit Over Obama Transgender Rules

By Aug 24, 2016
Nadya Faulx, file photo / KMUW

Texas and four other Republican-led states filed another lawsuit Tuesday seeking to roll back the Obama administration's efforts to strengthen transgender rights, saying new federal nondiscrimination health rules could force doctors to act contrary to their medical judgment or religious beliefs.

The lawsuit is the second in recent months in which conservative states have sued over federal efforts to defend transgender rights.

10 States Sue Over Restrooms Transgender Students Can Use

By Jul 8, 2016
Nadya Faulx, file photo / KMUW

Ten states sued the federal government Friday over rules requiring public schools to allow transgender students to use restrooms and locker rooms conforming to their gender identity.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Nebraska and included nine other states: Arkansas, Kansas, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Wyoming.