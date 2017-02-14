Kansas House Set To Debate Tax Bill

By 31 minutes ago
  Jimmy Emerson / Flickr

Members of the Kansas House are scheduled to debate a tax plan Wednesday that would raise income tax rates and repeal an income tax exemption for more than 300,000 business owners. It’s the first tax bill that will be debated by one of the full chambers this year.

Kansas lawmakers are looking at ways to erase budget deficits that total around $1 billion by the middle of 2019. They started cutting taxes several years ago and the bill they’ll debate would undo some of the cuts.

The chairman of the tax committee, Republican Steven Johnson, says he’s expecting critics to say both that the bill taxes too much and not enough.

“We will see numbers and the policy continue to evolve. This will help us get a firmer idea whether the details are in the right place,” Johnson says.

Johnson says whether the bill passes or fails, they’ll be learning which way lawmakers might want to go, and how much budget cutting and tax raising they want to do to balance the budget.

Tags: 
2017 legislative session
Kansas budget
state budget

With Four Plans In Play, Kansas Senate Heads Toward Tax Debate

By 6 hours ago
Stephen Koranda / KPR/File Photo

The Kansas Senate is setting itself up for a wide-ranging floor debate this week on tax plans to end a series of annual budget deficits by raising more revenue.

Senate Vice President Jeff Longbine said the inability to privately rally 21 votes for a plan means it’s time to get ideas out in the open and see what rises to the top.

Kansas House Committee Advances Budget-Balancing Plan

By Feb 13, 2017
Stephen Koranda / KPR/File photo

A Kansas House committee has advanced a spending bill that would balance the budget for the current fiscal year without making cuts to education. The House Appropriations Committee voted for a proposal similar to Gov. Sam Brownback’s plan, which would dissolve a state investment fund to close a more than $300 million budget gap.

Republican committee chairman Troy Waymaster calls it “the best of the bad options.” He says the alternative is cutting state services and education, which would be hard to absorb.