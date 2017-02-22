Kansas House Votes To Override Tax Bill Veto

  • Stephen Koranda / KPR/File photo

The Kansas House has voted to override Republican Gov. Sam Brownback's veto of a bill increasing personal income taxes to help balance the state budget.

The vote Wednesday was 85-40. That's one vote more than the two-thirds majority necessary in the 125-member House.

The House's action clears the way for an attempt to override in the Senate.

The bill would raise more than $1 billion over two years starting in July. It would increase income tax rates and end an exemption for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners.

Kansas has struggled to balance its budget since GOP lawmakers slashed income taxes in 2012 and 2013 at Brownback's urging. The bill would reverse key Brownback tax policies.

