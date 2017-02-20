Kansas Lawmakers Consider Legalizing Medical Marijuana

By 46 minutes ago
  • Lancerenok / Flickr--Creative Commons

Kansas lawmakers are considering legalizing medical marijuana for certain medical conditions.

The Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee heard the bill Monday. If it passes, Kansas would join 28 other states that have some type of medical marijuana program.

Supporters say medical marijuana could help patients who have exhausted available medicine options.

Melissa Ragsdale, whose 7-year-old son suffers from seizures, told the committee industrial hemp cannabidiol helped her son but it only stops certain seizures and that broader access could help.

Supporters also say marijuana would be better than potentially harmful prescription narcotics.

Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police Lobbyist Ed Klumpp argues marijuana should go through a vetting process like other prescription drugs. He says legalizing usage for some people makes stopping illegal marijuana use more difficult.

Tags: 
marijuana
medical marijuana

Related Content

Medical Marijuana Advocate Says Suit Is To Prevent Other Child Custody Battles

By Mar 29, 2016
James Dobson / Garden City Telegram

The Garden City, Kansas, mother who lost custody of her 11-year-old son over her use of cannabis oil says she’s looking to vindicate her and other people’s rights.

Shona Banda sued state officials late last week, asking the court to restore custody of her son, declare she has a “fundamental right” to use cannabis oil to treat her Crohn’s disease, and award her damages.

“I want to hold these people accountable so this doesn’t happen to people any longer," Banda said, speaking from her Garden City home.

Legislative Deadline Snares Bill To Legalize Hemp Oil For Treatment Of Seizures

By Mar 1, 2016
Wikipedia

The Kansas legislature’s turnaround deadline was last week. That means many bills are likely dead for the session, including one to legalize marijuana oil for treating seizures.

The oil in question doesn’t have enough THC to get people high, but the politics of marijuana make the bill a tough sell in an election year.

Law enforcement and some medical groups think the bill goes too far. Medical marijuana advocates don’t think it goes far enough.

That leaves a couple of Kansas moms whose kids have persistent seizure disorders caught in the middle.