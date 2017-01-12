Kansas Lawmakers Moving Fast On Special Election Bill

By 1 hour ago
  • Stephen Koranda / KPR/File photo

Kansas lawmakers are moving fast on revisions to the process for filling a Congressional vacancy, anticipating there will be a vacancy very soon. Hearings to confirm Congressman Mike Pompeo as CIA director started on Thursday.

The Kansas House has approved a bill to extend by a month the timeline for a special election to be held after being called by the governor. That would put the state in compliance with federal rules allowing members of the military to vote by absentee ballot.

Republican Rep. Keith Esau says the revisions are sorely needed.

“We have not dealt with this law since 1950," Esau says. "We’ve had many other changes with election law, and we wanted to make sure everything was in place for the special election and make sure we’re compliant with federal election laws.”

The legislation would also make it easier for independent candidates. Instead of having to gather around 17,000 signatures – 4 percent of a congressional district’s population – they’d need just 3,000 signatures to get on the ballot.

Tags: 
Mike Pompeo
2017 legislative session
special election
Kansas Legislature

Related Content

Confirmation Hearing To Begin For CIA Director Nominee Pompeo

By Jan 11, 2017
Hugo Phan / KMUW/File photo

U.S. Rep. Mike Pompeo of Wichita is the subject of a Senate hearing scheduled for Thursday. The three-term congressman is looking to be confirmed as the next CIA director.

Pompeo, who represents Kansas’ 4th Congressional District, was nominated by President-elect Donald Trump in November to head the agency. The CIA director reports to the director of National Intelligence.

Wichita Attorney Announces Campaign For 4th Congressional District Seat

By Jan 10, 2017
Nadya Faulx / KMUW

A Wichita attorney and businessman announced Tuesday that he is seeking Kansas’ 4th Congressional district seat if a special election is called.

George Bruce made his campaign announcement flanked by family members and his campaign advisor, Republican former legislator Mark Hutton.