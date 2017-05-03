Kansas Lawmakers Take Another Crack At Taxes

  • Stephen Koranda / KPR/File Photo

Kansas lawmakers could take a crack at a new tax proposal as soon as Wednesday, after a previous plan faltered. The new, larger proposal would raise about a billion dollars over two years by rolling back income tax cuts approved in 2012.

The bill's chances are uncertain. Republican Senate Vice President Jeff Longbine says there are factions that are sharply divided on the size of a potential tax increase.

“We’ve got a teeter-totter and we’re trying to find the balance. When you raise money to satisfy some, you have others that drop off because they think it raises too much,” Longbine says.

Leaders have already told lawmakers to plan on working through the weekend. They're trying to eliminate deficits totaling almost $900 million over the next two years.

2017 legislative session
Kansas tax plan
taxes

