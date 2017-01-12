Kansas Medicaid Expansion Bill Introduced

Kansas lawmakers will consider a Medicaid expansion bill despite the anticipated repeal of Obamacare by Congress.

Rep. Susan Concannon introduced the bill Thursday on behalf of the Kansas Hospital Association.

The Beloit Republican and vice-chair of the House health committee says the election of more moderate Republicans and Democrats has increased support for expanding KanCare – the state’s privatized Medicaid program.

“I believe we can get it on the governor’s desk. I believe we can get it out of the House and Senate and then it will be up to him from there on,” Concannon says.

Gov. Sam Brownback opposes expansion, saying earlier this week that it would be foolish given President-elect Donald Trump’s plans to repeal Obamacare.

But Concannon says state lawmakers would be foolish not to take advantage of what could be their last opportunity to claim billions of additional federal dollars and cover more than 100,000 additional low-income Kansans.

Hearings on the expansion bill are expected in early February.