Kansas Medicaid Expansion Debate Will Get New Life Next Session

The crop of new legislators and Kansas Statehouse leaders means a new chance for some issues to make headway in the coming session. Stephen Koranda reports on one topic that might get more traction: expanding Medicaid to cover more people.

Earlier this month, incoming Republican House Speaker Ron Ryckman said the presidential election of Donald Trump raises questions about the future of Obamacare and the expanded Medicaid program. But in Kansas, Ryckman is open to the discussion.

“I think things have changed with the presidential race, but I will listen to the health care industry and see what their ideas are," he says. "We need to have a chance to have all these ideas debated, especially people that ran on certain issues."

Ryckman backed that up last week with some health committee appointments of lawmakers who are interested in exploring Medicaid expansion. In the past, leaders opposed to expanding Medicaid largely blocked consideration of the issue.