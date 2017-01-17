Kansas Members Of Congress Rushing To Repeal Obamacare

Three of Kansas’ four members of the U.S. House of Representatives voted for a budget resolution late last week that paves the way for the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

Lynn Jenkins joined Kevin Yoder and Roger Marshall in voting for the resolution that will allow the Republican-led Congress to start erasing major parts of the health reform law.

Rep. Mike Pompeo, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to head the Central Intelligence Agency, didn’t vote.

Marshall says Republicans are eager to take Obamacare off the books.

“The mandates – individual mandates and employer mandates – I expect to be repealed," he says. "I expect Medicaid expansion to be repealed. And I expect that to happen sooner than later. Mr. Trump is a pretty demanding president elect and he wants us to hop right on that.”

Several Kansas groups lobbying for Medicaid expansion are urging their members to join a nationwide effort aimed at delaying repeal until Republicans come up with a detailed replacement plan.

Jim McLean is a reporter for the Kansas News Service, a collaboration between KMUW, Kansas Public Radio and KCUR. Find him on Twitter @jmcleanks.