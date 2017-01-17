Kansas Members Of Congress Rushing To Repeal Obamacare

  • Three of Kansas' four members of the U.S. House of Representatives voted to start the repeal process of the Affordable Care Act.
    Misha Popovikj / flickr Creative Commons

Three of Kansas’ four members of the U.S. House of Representatives voted for a budget resolution late last week that paves the way for the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

Lynn Jenkins joined Kevin Yoder and Roger Marshall in voting for the resolution that will allow the Republican-led Congress to start erasing major parts of the health reform law.

Rep. Mike Pompeo, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to head the Central Intelligence Agency, didn’t vote.

Marshall says Republicans are eager to take Obamacare off the books.

“The mandates – individual mandates and employer mandates – I expect to be repealed," he says. "I expect Medicaid expansion to be repealed. And I expect that to happen sooner than later. Mr. Trump is a pretty demanding president elect and he wants us to hop right on that.”

Several Kansas groups lobbying for Medicaid expansion are urging their members to join a nationwide effort aimed at delaying repeal until Republicans come up with a detailed replacement plan.

Jim McLean is a reporter for the Kansas News Service, a collaboration between KMUW, Kansas Public Radio and KCUR. Find him on Twitter @jmcleanks.

Obamacare
Affordable Care Act
Donald Trump
Mike Pompeo
Kansas Congressional Delegation
Kansas News Service

Related Content

Marketplace Enrollment Remains Strong, Despite Repeal Talk

By Jan 12, 2017
healthcare.gov

Wyandotte County civic and government leaders are calling on the Kansas congressional delegation to oppose repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

A statement from Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Mark Holland says Obamacare is working, and repealing it would leave 6,000 Wyandotte County residents without health coverage.

As Legislature Awaits Federal Action On Affordable Care Act, Some Kansans Stuck In 'KanCare Gap'

By Jan 10, 2017
Abigail Beckman / KMUW

President-elect Donald Trump is planning to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act within the first 100 days of his administration, a move that will most likely stop efforts to expand the federal Medicaid program. The decision to expand or not was left up to state legislatures, and so far, Kansas lawmakers have chosen not to expand the state's privatized Medicaid program known as KanCare.

One Family’s Growing Worry: Paying For Their Child’s Cancer Care In A Post-ACA World

By Nov 18, 2016
Alex Smith / KCUR

Last week’s election results stunned a lot of people who get health insurance coverage through the Affordable Care Act.

President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress say they want to scrap the law, but what might replace it remains unknown.

That has left many Kansas and Missouri families in limbo, unsure what will become of their medical care.