Kansas Officials Declare Emergency At State Prison Due To Staffing Shortages

By 1 hour ago
  • The El Dorado Correctional Facility.
    The El Dorado Correctional Facility.
    Kansas Department of Corrections

Kansas officials have declared an emergency at the state prison in El Dorado because of staffing shortages.

The staffing shortages are being blamed for several recent violent incidents at the prison, which houses both medium- and maximum-security inmates.

To compensate, prison officials began requiring guards to work 12-hour shifts and sometimes up to 16 hours.

The union that represents state employees filed a grievance, charging that extended-hour shifts could only be required in emergencies.

That prompted Corrections Secretary Joe Norwood to declare an official emergency.

Lawmakers meeting this week in Topeka are expected to press Norwood on what he’s doing to alleviate the staffing shortages at both El Dorado and at the state’s other maximum-security prison in Lansing.

Tags: 
El Dorado

Related Content

Audit Contradicts Kansas Agency's Data On New Prison Costs

By Jul 31, 2017
Michael Coghlan, flickr Creative Commons

A state senator is pushing for a legislative investigation of recent uprisings and disturbances at a 1,500-inmate prison near Wichita.

Sen. Laura Kelly, a Topeka Democrat, on Monday proposed having legislative auditors look into incidents at the El Dorado Correctional Facility on at least four separate days in May, June and July.

Guards: 2 Unreported Uprisings At Troubled Kansas Prison

By Jul 25, 2017
Kansas Department of Corrections

Inmates at a Kansas prison housing some of the state's most dangerous criminals twice took control of the prison yard for hours in recent months, setting a fire, trying to create barricades and breaking into a security office, in mass disturbances not previously disclosed by corrections officials, according to prison guards who spoke to The Associated Press.

UPDATED: Officers Resolve Situation At El Dorado Prison, Return Inmates To Cells

By Jun 29, 2017
Kansas Department of Corrections

Updated Friday at 10:26 a.m.

A Kansas Department of Corrections spokesman said officers at the El Dorado Correctional Facility worked over the day to get a group of inmates to return to their cells. Todd Fertig said in an email that a group of inmates refused to return to their cells Thursday morning.

Fertig said the situation was resolved around 5:00 Thursday afternoon, after backup was called from other facilities.