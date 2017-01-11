Kansas Regains Seat As Marshall Appointed To House Ag Committee

By & 35 minutes ago
  • Roger Marshall visits last July with ag leaders who endorsed him.
    Roger Marshall visits last July with ag leaders who endorsed him.
    Peggy Lowe / KCUR

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, a physician from Great Bend, Kansas, was selected Wednesday to serve on the House Agriculture Committee. Marshall defeated incumbent Tim Huelskamp in the August primary last year.

Marshall’s win in the “Big First” district was largely due to his support from the agriculture industry. The 1st Congressional District covers 63 counties in northern and western Kansas.

Kansas' 1st Congressional District, shown in green, covers much of western and northern Kansas.
Credit nationalmap.gov

Marshall’s opponent, tea party-backed Tim Huelskamp, lost the support of many farm groups after he was booted off the house ag committee in 2012—the first time in the last century that Kansas did not have a presence there.

In a statement released after the announcement, Marshall said he was proud to deliver on the promise to regain Kansas' seat on the ag committee.

U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts, chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, told the AP that Marshall will be key to the consideration of the next farm bill. The group will also be responsible for taking up trade issues in the next Congress.

"I am glad to have him in the House riding shotgun for Kansas farmers and ranchers," Roberts said.

--

Follow Nadya Faulx on Twitter @NadyaFaulx.

To contact KMUW News or to send in a news tip, reach us at news@kmuw.org.

Tags: 
Roger Marshall
agriculture
Pat Roberts
Tim Huelskamp

Related Content

‘Farm Team’ Bucks Incumbent Huelskamp In Rural Kansas GOP Primary

By Jul 29, 2016
Peggy Lowe / KCUR

Heading into the Aug. 2 primary, Republican Congressman Tim Huelskamp is in a desperate fight against a political newcomer to keep his seat in Kansas’ "Big First" District. But as election reporter Peggy Lowe reports, Huelskamp already lost one important battle: the backing of the state’s powerful agricultural interests.

Farm Country Speculates On New Ag Secretary

By Nov 11, 2016
Natalie Keyssar for NPR

Now that Donald Trump is elected, he must go on a hiring spree for his cabinet. Harvest Public Media’s Peggy Lowe reports that farm country is wondering just who the Secretary of Agriculture will be.

Donn Teske is a Kansas farmer and vice president of the National Farmers Union. He says the joke in farm country before the election went something like this: Who knows who Donald Trump would put in as Ag Secretary? It might even be Hank Kimball.

Kansas Senator Calls TPP Trade Deal Crucial – But It's Mired In Presidential Politics

By Sep 11, 2016
Nadya Faulx / KMUW

Kansas Sen. Pat Roberts says the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal is crucial for farmers wanting access to new and growing markets. But in the midst of the presidential campaign the deal faces an uphill battle.

Speaking on a panel at the Kansas State Fair Saturday, Roberts, who is the Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman, distinguished the TPP from other trade deals. He says the agriculture industry stands to benefit too much for it to be allowed to fail.