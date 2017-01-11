Kansas Regains Seat As Marshall Appointed To House Ag Committee

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, a physician from Great Bend, Kansas, was selected Wednesday to serve on the House Agriculture Committee. Marshall defeated incumbent Tim Huelskamp in the August primary last year.

Marshall’s win in the “Big First” district was largely due to his support from the agriculture industry. The 1st Congressional District covers 63 counties in northern and western Kansas.

Marshall’s opponent, tea party-backed Tim Huelskamp, lost the support of many farm groups after he was booted off the house ag committee in 2012—the first time in the last century that Kansas did not have a presence there.

In a statement released after the announcement, Marshall said he was proud to deliver on the promise to regain Kansas' seat on the ag committee.

U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts, chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, told the AP that Marshall will be key to the consideration of the next farm bill. The group will also be responsible for taking up trade issues in the next Congress.

"I am glad to have him in the House riding shotgun for Kansas farmers and ranchers," Roberts said.

