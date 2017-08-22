Kansas Senator Moran Pessimistic About Diplomatic Solution For Korean Crisis

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran returned to Washington on Sunday for a classified briefing on North Korea. Speaking to constituents in Topeka last week, Moran said he’s pessimistic about a diplomatic solution.

Moran said he supports continued efforts to get China’s help in brokering an agreement to halt North Korea’s development of a nuclear arsenal and missiles capable reaching the U.S. mainland.

But he said he fears a diplomatic solution is becoming less likely.

“The can has been kicked so long," Moran said. "They are so close that I can’t imagine the circumstance in which China rides in on the white horse and solves this problem.”

Several at the Topeka meeting questioned Trump’s temperament and fitness for office – charging that his recent comments had escalated tensions between the U.S. and North Korea.

Moran said despite the president's sinking poll numbers, Trump remains the nation’s commander-in-chief, and Moran cautioned against any talk of censuring him or removing him from office.

Jim McLean is managing director of KMUW's Kansas News Service, a collaboration of KMUW, Kansas Public Radio and KCUR covering health, education and politics in Kansas. Follow him on Twitter @jmcleanks.

Jerry Moran
North Korea
Donald Trump
Kansas News Service

