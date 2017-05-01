Kansas Taxes $1.8M Better Than Expected In April

  • Stephen Koranda / KPR/File photo

Kansas collected slightly more in taxes than it had expected in April.

The state Department of Revenue reported Monday that tax collections last month were $1.8 million more than anticipated.

The state collected about $639 million in taxes when it had anticipated about $637 million. The surplus for the month is 0.3 percent.

The report comes less than two weeks after state officials and university economists revised revenue projections through June 2019. The new forecast was a little more optimistic than the previous one issued in November.

Kansas has faced projected budget shortfalls totaling $889 million through June 2019. Lawmakers reconvened Monday after their annual spring break to finish work on closing the budget gaps. They are expected to increase income taxes.

State Panel To Update Kansas Revenue Forecast

By Apr 19, 2017
Stephen Koranda / KPR/File photo

A group of state officials and university economists will meet on Thursday to update the forecast for how much the state will collect in taxes.

The numbers provided by the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group give Kansas lawmakers a better idea of the state’s finances as they work to write a new budget plan for the coming fiscal year.

The group might change the economic projections it made earlier. If that happens, the budget deficit facing lawmakers will either grow or shrink.

Kansas Tax Collections Fell $12M Short In March

By Apr 3, 2017
Stephen Koranda / Kansas Public Radio/File photo

The state of Kansas didn’t collect as much in taxes as expected last month.

However, the state is still ahead for the current fiscal year.

The Department of Revenue reported that the state collected nearly $425 million in taxes in March.

Total tax collections were nearly $12 million below expectations for the month. State sales tax receipts were $2.3 million more than anticipated while individual income tax receipts were $11.1 million below expectations for March.

The shortfall ends the state’s four-month streak of tax collections that exceeded expectations.