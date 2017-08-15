KDOT Issues Eclipse Tips For Travelers

By 28 minutes ago
Next Monday, a swath of America will witness a total eclipse of the sun. Parts of Kansas are bracing for an influx of travelers who want to experience the event first hand. According to the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), there are some things to consider as you make plans.

The Kansas Department of Transportation recommends that traveler's to the northeast corner of the state be mindful of the fact that the roads will be crowded so take into account the extra time you need for your trip.

KDOT suggests that people don't take photos or wear very dark glasses while driving. If drivers want to view the eclipse, pull off the highway and find a safe stopping point.

Drivers are encouraged to turn on their headlights because automatic headlights may not work. Distracted drivers are expected to be on the roads as well.

KDOT says 200 million people live within driving distance of the total eclipse, but most of Kansas will experience a partial eclipse.

For more information on road conditions, visit kandrive.org.

Aileen LeBlanc is news director at KMUW.

 

