Kobach Appears In Federal Court For Deposition

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who is also vice chairing a presidential commission on elections, was due in federal court Thursday morning to give a deposition in an ongoing voter registration case.

Kobach tried to avoid the deposition, but his last-minute appeal for a stay was denied Wednesday.

The ACLU sued Kobach on behalf of voters who registered at the DMV. The “Motor Voter” provision of the National Voter Registration Act makes that easy – voters just have to attest to their citizenship. Kobach is defending a state law that requires documentary proof of citizenship.

A judge ordered the secretary to hand over documents he shared with President Trump during the transition that suggest changes to the National Voter Registration Act. Those documents remain sealed.

Outside the federal courthouse in Kansas City Kansas, an aide said Kobach would not comment on the case.

