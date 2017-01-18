Kobach To File Ninth Case Of Alleged Voter Fraud

By 1 minute ago
  • Stephen Koranda / KPR/File photo

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach continues with his prosecution of alleged voter fraud. Peggy Lowe with the Kansas News Service reports that he’s expected to file a ninth case today.

A spokeswoman from Kobach’s office says the new voter fraud case is being filed in Shawnee County in Topeka.

Since Kobach won his prosecutorial authority from the state legislature in July 2015, he’s filed eight criminal cases and successfully prosecuted six. The seventh was dropped. The eighth case is set to go to trial next month. All six of the voters convicted so far are mostly older, white Republican men and they have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors.

Kobach is the only secretary of state in the country to have such powers.

Peggy Lowe is a reporter for KCUR, a partner in the Kansas News Service. 

Tags: 
Kris Kobach
voter fraud
voting rights
voting
Kansas News Service

