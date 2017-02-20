Major Interchange On East Kellogg To Shut Down For Four Years

A major interchange on East Kellogg is scheduled to close on Monday for four years. KMUW's Carla Eckels says it's the next phase of an ongoing project.

The Kansas Department of Transportation plans to close the ramp where eastbound K-96 joins westbound Kellogg until the year 2021.

Spokesperson Tom Hein says the ramp closure will allow several segments of the Kellogg freeway in that general area to be constructed.

"For instance, they'll start with a number of boxes underneath Kellogg that will move storm water out of the area, they will rebuild two Kellogg bridges over the Kansas Turnpike and they'll reconstruct the ramps around K-96 and Kellogg," Hein says. "So we will lose access from K-96 eastbound to westbound U.S. 54 for a number of years."

Hein says there is about a two-mile construction zone on east Kellogg from Webb Road to K-96 with some reduced speed limits. He says drivers should use caution when going through that area for their safety and that of the workers who are close to traffic.

